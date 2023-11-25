New Phase of Calm Brings Hope on Lebanon-Israel Border

BEIRUT, November 24, 2023 – The border between Lebanon and Israel experienced a remarkable period of tranquility, lasting 12 hours along the Blue Line. This marks a significant shift from the daily clashes that have been taking place between armed group Hezbollah and Israel. The United States embassy in Lebanon expressed appreciation for the respite, emphasizing the optimism it provides for constructing a brighter future for Lebanon.

Reports from local residents confirm that the frontier remained undisturbed since early Friday morning, with the exception of a minor exchange of fire originating from the Israeli side. This period of calm follows a temporary ceasefire brokered by Qatar, focusing on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah’s ally, Hamas, in Gaza.

Although the ceasefire was not formally extended to Lebanon, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who leads the Shi’ite Amal Movement in alliance with Hezbollah, suggested that the events in Gaza would inevitably impact Lebanon. Berri stated that any disruption to the truce in Gaza would also result in disturbances in Lebanon. There is a sense that events in the south ultimately hold significance for the greater region.

It is important to note that the border flare-up between Israel and Hezbollah over the past month has resulted in the loss of 87 Hezbollah fighters. Seven of their members were killed in neighboring Syria. Tragically, the violence has also claimed the lives of multiple Lebanese civilians, including children and journalists, due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon.

Prior to the Hamas-Israel truce, the intensity of confrontations had been escalating, underscoring the urgent need for resolution. The recent break in hostilities offers a glimmer of hope for de-escalation and the potential for sustained peace in the region.

(Source: Reuters)