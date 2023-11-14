American Citizens Urged to Depart Haiti Immediately

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti has issued a strong advisory for American citizens in the country, urging them to leave “as soon as possible” due to the ongoing unrest and political instability. The embassy emphasized the current security situation and infrastructure challenges in Haiti, stating that it is imperative for U.S. citizens to depart via commercial or private transport.

In addition to urging immediate departure, the embassy also provided guidelines for Americans currently in Haiti. It advised them to exercise extreme caution while traveling around the country and to avoid participating in demonstrations or joining large gatherings of people. The embassy emphasized the importance of seeking safe areas and turning back if encountering roadblocks.

The need for this urgent advisory arises from the alarming increase in gang violence that has enveloped Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. According to The Washington Post, armed gangs now control up to 90 percent of Port-au-Prince, resulting in widespread violence, killings, and the displacement of countless civilians. As these gangs vie for control of territory and resources, the situation has spiraled into an overwhelming crisis.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, calls for an armed multinational force to restore order have been made. However, the response to this plea has been limited. Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for assistance from international partners, particularly Canada, but concrete action has yet to be taken. In the absence of international intervention, civilians in Haiti have taken matters into their own hands, forming armed vigilante groups to confront the gangs.

For American citizens planning to leave Haiti, the embassy highlighted the challenges of flight availability. It warned that seats on flights fill up quickly and may only be available several days or even weeks in advance. However, several airlines, including American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, and domestic carrier Sunrise Airways, are currently servicing Haiti.

As the situation in Haiti continues to evolve, it is crucial for American citizens to prioritize their safety and heed the advisory of the U.S. Embassy. Immediate departure is strongly recommended to avoid further exposure to the unrest and violence plaguing the country.

