US Drone Strike Eliminates Key al-Shabab Leader Involved in Terrorist Attacks

In a significant blow to the militant group al-Shabab, a top Somali official has confirmed that a U.S. drone strike has successfully taken down Moalim Ayman, a senior leader accused of orchestrating a deadly attack on a military base in Kenya in 2020. The strike occurred in Jilib, a stronghold of al-Shabab located in southern Somalia on December 17. This operation marks a major victory in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.

Moalim Ayman, the leader of al-Shabab’s notorious unit known as Jaysh Ayman, played a key role in planning and executing terrorist attacks in both Kenya and Somalia. Since its emergence in 2014, Jaysh Ayman has been responsible for targeting churches, police stations, hotels, and coastal communities. The unit gained infamy after launching a brutal assault on Garissa University in 2015, resulting in the tragic loss of 148 lives, mostly students. This attack stood as the deadliest act of terrorism in Kenya since the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in 1998.

Information Minister Daud Aweis has affirmed that the identification of Moalim Ayman as the target of the drone strike has been unequivocally confirmed. After several days of verification, it was established that Ayman had indeed been eliminated. While the precise methods used to confirm his death and plan the strike are undisclosed, Aweis acknowledged that Ayman had been a long-standing target and that crucial intelligence cooperation with partner countries played a significant role in the operation’s success.

The U.S. Africa Command, which conducted the December 17 airstrike, has also verified its involvement. However, it has not yet officially identified the specific target of the strike apart from confirming the overall action. U.S. officials have previously stated that Moalim Ayman was the mastermind behind the January 5, 2020 attack, in which two American contractor pilots and an army specialist were killed, and six U.S. aircraft were destroyed. Following the attack, Ayman became the subject of a $10 million bounty under the U.S. Rewards for Justice Program.

Al-Shabab, already in control of significant portions of Somalia, declared war on Kenya after Kenyan forces entered Somalia in response to multiple kidnappings on Kenyan soil. According to the militant group, Kenyan civilians are legitimate targets due to their government’s declaration of war against al-Shabab. The origins of al-Shabab can be traced back to 2006 when Ethiopian troops, with U.S. support, invaded Somalia to overthrow an Islamist government that sheltered militants responsible for bombings of U.S. embassies in 1991. “Al-Shabab,” meaning “the youth” in Arabic, initially served as the military wing of this Islamist movement that opposed Somali warlords.

Although President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Somalia, President Biden has since reversed this decision, demonstrating a continued commitment to combating terrorism in the region. The internationally backed Somali government under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been leading an offensive against al-Shabab, with the assistance of clan militias. However, recent divisions between some clan militia leaders and the government, as well as entrenched resistance, have slowed progress.

The Somali military has been at the forefront of the ongoing fight against al-Shabab, with support from nearly 17,000 African Union peacekeeping troops responsible for securing vital installations and providing training and air support. However, approximately 4,000 troops are set to leave within the next four months, with another 10,000 scheduled to withdraw by the end of 2024. To address this, the Somali government plans to recruit, train, and equip around 24,000 troops to take over these responsibilities.

While the government and its allies have regained control of some territory from al-Shabab, the militant group still maintains its hold on large parts of southern Somalia. It continues to carry out devastating bombings, assassinations, and cross-border attacks. Additionally, U.N. investigators estimate that the group amasses over $100 million in annual revenue, enabling it to sustain its operations.

Sources:

– [The Washington Post](https://washingtonpost.com/)