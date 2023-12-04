U.S. Navy Intercepts Drones in Red Sea, Pointing to Houthi Rebels for Recent Attacks

The U.S. Navy successfully intercepted multiple drones in the Red Sea on Sunday, according to a press release from the U.S. military. Initial reports indicate that at least one of the drones originated from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The interception took place during response efforts following four separate attacks on commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea.

Centcom, the U.S. Central Command, stated that these attacks pose a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security. The safety of international crews representing various countries around the world has been put at risk. In their official statement, Centcom also expressed their belief that the Houthis in Yemen are being supported by Iran in carrying out these attacks.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, communicated in a televised address that the attack was in solidarity with the Palestinians. Sarea claimed that the Yemen-based force targeted the Unity Explorer and another ship after the vessels ignored warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces. However, the nature of these warning messages remains unclear. The Houthis are known as a rebel group with control over a significant portion of Yemen’s northern region.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time when the U.S. Navy detected an anti-ship ballistic missile launch from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The missile hit near the bulk cargo ship named Unity Explorer, causing damage in the ship’s vicinity. Later, at 12:35 p.m., the Unity Explorer reported being struck by a missile from the same Houthi-controlled areas, resulting in minor damage. The U.S. Navy intercepted a drone launched from Yemeni territory a few hours later. Likewise, another missile hit a container ship called Number 9 around 3:30 p.m. The vessel was managed by the company Bernhard Schulte and sustained no injuries or pollution. Shortly after this incident, the Sophie II sent a distress call, reporting a missile hit. The U.S. Navy responded and found no significant damage, but they intercepted a drone headed towards them.

It is important to note that Israel has no involvement with the vessels targeted in these attacks, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces spokesman. This recent event adds to a larger pattern of rocket fire and attacks using one-way drones on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the start of Israeli operations in Gaza. Anonymous data from a U.S. defense official has recorded at least 76 attacks since October 17.

