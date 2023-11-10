New Approaches to Emergency Care: U.S. Doctors Train Ukrainian Medical Professionals in Lviv

Ukraine is proud to host a groundbreaking training program conducted by the American Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) in Lviv. Doctors and nurses from all over the country are participating in this unique training, which focuses on innovative approaches to managing and treating patients in critical condition with war injuries.

Led by a renowned team of instructors with vast experience in conflict areas like Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan, this program brings invaluable knowledge and skills to Ukraine. The goal is to equip healthcare professionals with practical medicine courses specifically tailored to aid patients suffering from war trauma.

Oleh Samchuk, the CEO of the First Medical Association of Lviv, expressed his enthusiasm for this training, stating, “Today, we have an exceptional group of instructors specializing in critical conditions. They have graciously brought their expertise in practical medicine to Ukraine because this is the knowledge and skills we need right now.”

This training initiative marks a significant milestone for Ukraine as it is the first of its kind in the country. The course is designed to provide expert training to specialists in multidisciplinary hospitals and combat medics, enabling them to deliver efficient emergency care to both civilians and military personnel affected by war.

The American instructors will focus on teaching rapid diagnosis and emergency medical care for patients with injuries caused by shrapnel, burns, bleeding, acute vital organ dysfunction, and polytrauma. In order to facilitate practical learning, six stations with simulated patients experiencing various types of combined injuries have been specially equipped in the Lviv hospital.

A total of 400 Ukrainian doctors are expected to benefit from this comprehensive training program, which will undoubtedly enhance the country’s emergency care capabilities and contribute to the well-being of patients affected by war.

