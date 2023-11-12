The United States Urges Israel to Cease Gaza Assault

The United States government has intensified its efforts to encourage Israel to halt its aggressive military campaign in the Gaza Strip, as tensions continue to escalate in the region. Despite the ongoing hostage situation involving Hamas, the U.S. has dispatched a series of high-ranking diplomats to the Middle East in a bid to negotiate a temporary cessation of Israel’s bombardment.

During a recent telephone conversation between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American leader emphasized the urgent need for a humanitarian pause in the conflict. The White House National Security Council’s spokesperson, John Kirby, confirmed that President Biden urged the Israeli Prime Minister to take immediate action.

The mounting pressure from the United States comes in response to the concerning situation unfolding in Gaza, where innocent civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence. The U.S. is increasingly concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region and is actively seeking a diplomatic resolution that will alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the conflict.

Source: The Wall Street Journal – www.wsj.com