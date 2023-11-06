U.S. Navy Destroys Missiles and Drones Launched from Yemen

In a remarkable display of integrated air and missile defense capabilities, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer successfully intercepted and destroyed three land attack missiles and multiple drones fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Western Yemen. The USS Carney (DDG-64) utilized its Standard Missile-2 system to neutralize the threats over the Red Sea. Pentagon officials confirmed the incident and emphasized the importance of protecting both partners and interests in the Middle East region.

The specifics of the attacked targets remain undisclosed. However, it was mentioned that the missiles were potentially headed north towards Israel. Yemen’s western coast is over 1,000 miles away from southern Israel, yet the evolving long-range strike capabilities possessed by the Houthi rebels introduce new concerns. Thanks to their alliance with Iran, the rebels have gained access to land attack cruise missiles, some of which have the range to reach southern Israel from northern Yemen.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has further heightened tensions and provided motivation for the Houthi rebels to express interest in combatting Israel. These developments underscore the need for enhanced missile defense architectures and the deployment of U.S. forces in the region. In response to the Hamas attacks, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the Ford and Eisenhower Carrier Strike Groups, along with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The USS Carney is part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed force in Europe and operates from Naval Station Rota in Spain. Alongside three other guided-missile destroyers, the ship plays a critical role in ballistic missile defense and conducts regular patrols in the region. As tensions persist and new threats emerge, the U.S. Navy’s presence and capacity to respond swiftly are essential for maintaining security and stability in the Middle East.

This successful intercept serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts to develop and enhance air and missile defense capabilities. The U.S. Navy’s commitment to protecting partners and interests remains resolute, ensuring readiness to neutralize threats whenever necessary.