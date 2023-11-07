U.S. Amphibious Task Force Sent to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict with Hamas

The United States has dispatched an amphibious task force consisting of thousands of U.S. sailors and Marines to Israel in response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which includes over 4,000 personnel, will join an increasing American fleet already positioned off the coast of Israel, including two aircraft carriers and their accompanying escort ships. This deployment highlights the U.S.’s commitment to supporting Israel and its concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict.

The marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., are part of the amphibious task force being sent to Israel. Trained for a range of missions, including special operations, the unit will bolster the U.S.’s presence in the region. The warships carrying the personnel of the unit, namely the USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, were recently in the Gulf of Oman after leaving Kuwait, following Hamas’s cross-border attack on Israel on October 7. Another ship associated with the unit, the USS Mesa Verde, is already positioned in the Mediterranean Sea and will head towards the Israeli shore.

The deployment not only serves as a symbol of Washington’s support for Israel but also reflects concerns about the possibility of a wider war in the region. Clashes with Iranian-backed Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border have intensified, causing further tensions. Tehran has even threatened “preemptive action” to deter an Israeli assault on Gaza. As Israel prepares for a formidable ground offensive, international groups have raised concerns about the rising death toll and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Despite the deployment of the amphibious task force, the United States has clarified that it has no plans to engage in combat operations on the ground. Instead, a small contingent of U.S. troops is providing advisory support to Israeli officials at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to expediting security assistance and preventing further escalation in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart.

In addition to the ongoing military support, President Biden has announced his visit to Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the U.S. ally. The visit will also include meetings with Arab leaders in Jordan, as the U.S. seeks to navigate the delicate dynamics of the region. As tensions continue to mount and fears of a wider Middle East conflict loom, the deployment of the amphibious task force underscores the gravity of the situation and the international efforts to deescalate the crisis.