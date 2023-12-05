U.S. Considers Collaborative Naval Force to Protect Red Sea Shipping Routes

The United States and its allies are actively exploring the establishment of a joint naval task force to safeguard ships travelling through the Red Sea. This decision comes in response to the recent attack on multiple commercial vessels, which is believed to be an extension of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas carried out by Iranian-sponsored proxy forces. The primary objective of this task force would be to ensure the safe passage of ships in the region, similar to existing task forces in the Gulf and off the coast of Somalia.

President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, expressed his support for patrols or escorts, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive response to the targeting of ships. Discussions are currently underway with partner nations to form a maritime task force alongside the United States. Mr. Sullivan highlighted the importance of these ongoing talks, indicating that no formal announcement has been made yet.

The recent attack on commercial ships occurred over the weekend, during which a U.S. Navy destroyer successfully intercepted and shot down three drones. The attack lasted for several hours, but fortunately, no injuries or damages were reported. According to the United States Central Command, the drones originated from Yemen and were associated with the Houthi militia, an Iranian-backed force. The Houthis have been conducting various assaults against Israeli and American targets since the terrorist attack led by Hamas.

While Mr. Sullivan clarified that not all three targeted ships on Sunday had ties to Israel, he strongly condemned their targeting, expressing that such actions are unjustifiable regardless of the ships’ affiliations. He further emphasized that this issue goes beyond any specific country or region, as maritime commerce is vital for the global economy.

Mr. Sullivan explicitly held Iran responsible for enabling these attacks, referring to them as the “ultimate party” accountable for the supply of weapons to the Houthis. He stated that the United States, in consultation with allies, would take appropriate action against Iran and its proxies at the opportune moment.

In response to criticisms from Republicans, who argue that the Biden administration should take stronger measures against Iranian aggression, Senator Lindsey Graham asserted the need to regain deterrence by sending a clear message to Iran. He suggested that Iran should be aware that its infrastructure could become a target.

