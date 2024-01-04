The U.S. Intelligence Officials Confirm Hamas’ Use of al-Shifa Hospital as Command Center

U.S. intelligence officials have recently provided additional information that strengthens their previous assessment that Hamas militants utilized the al-Shifa Hospital complex in the northern Gaza Strip as a command center. This confirmation comes prior to Israel’s military operation on the complex. The obtained declassified information reveals that militants destroyed documents and electronic devices at the complex before the raid conducted by the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the U.S. officials, the information supports their conclusion that both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad used the al-Shifa Hospital complex to house their command infrastructure, carry out command and control activities, store weapons, and hold hostages. It is important to note that Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a Gaza-based militant group that is allied with Hamas but operates independently.

While the U.S. intelligence assessment aligns with the Israeli military’s claims of the hospital being used as a command post, critics question the proportionality of Israel’s military operations against the complex. The complex housed Gaza’s largest and most advanced medical facility, and during the raid, at least 40 patients, including premature babies, lost their lives.

The World Health Organization reports that the hospital now operates at a minimal level following the assault. These latest intelligence details were obtained from U.S. spy agencies after the November raid. Some of the information was obtained through technical means.

Officials have stated that Hamas militants had evacuated the hospital a few days before the IDF approached. Furthermore, it was previously mentioned that Hamas had been holding hostages in the hospital compound until just before the Israeli operation commenced.

The newly declassified details also substantiate previous statements made by National Security Council and Pentagon spokespersons in November, asserting that both militant groups had concealed and supported their military operations within al-Shifa. These operations included storing weapons and holding hostages.

In response to criticism regarding the IDF’s lack of proof that the hospital was being used as a command post, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that a Hamas command and control center would not resemble the White House Situation Room. He emphasized that Hamas, being a terrorist organization, is intentionally hiding itself underground behind civilians to conceal its activities.

While the U.S. intelligence community has high confidence in its assessment of al-Shifa’s utilization by Hamas, no visual or audio evidence has been publicly released. The IDF’s claims have also faced skepticism due to the absence of conclusive proof.

Although officials did not specify the type of electronics that were destroyed, this action suggests that the militants were attempting to conceal their presence and impede Israel from obtaining valuable intelligence equipment.

As the ongoing conflict reaches its fourth month, Israel has announced the withdrawal of some troops from the Gaza Strip. The devastating military campaign thus far has resulted in over 22,000 deaths and more than 57,000 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel remains committed to ending Hamas rule in Gaza, following an incursion by thousands of militants on the morning of October 7, in which at least 1,200 people were killed and over 230 hostages were taken.

While Israeli officials claim to have significantly weakened Hamas’s capabilities through the elimination of numerous fighters and the destruction of sections of their underground tunnel network, the group’s influential figures in Gaza have proven elusive. Yehiya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is believed to be among those whose whereabouts remain unknown.

