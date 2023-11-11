The Changing Dynamics of the Niger Coup and External Influences

In the wake of the military coup that led to the detainment of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the United States has attempted to mediate the tensions by engaging with the military junta. However, the involvement of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary fighting group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has complicated the situation further. US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s visit to Niger to negotiate with the military junta did not go as planned, leading to a public exchange of words between Prigozhin and Nuland.

Nuland cautioned General Moussa Salaou Barmou, who is now the chief of staff of the military after the coup, against making deals with the Wagner Group. However, Prigozhin responded defiantly, expressing his pride in his group’s abilities and taunting the United States for recognizing a government that it did not previously acknowledge, possibly to avoid confrontation with Wagner.

The standoff between the State Department and the military junta in Niger suggests that a negotiated outcome is becoming increasingly unlikely. Nuland’s conversations with the junta did not shed light on their plans for collaboration with the Wagner Group, which further adds to the uncertainty surrounding the situation. The junta’s divergence from constitutional procedures raises concerns about the future relationship between Niger and the United States.

While the involvement of the Wagner Group in the Niger coup is still uncertain, Prigozhin’s rhetoric indicates his intention to align himself with the coup-makers and project an anti-Western sentiment. This aligns with his previous strategies in countries like Mali and the Central African Republic, where he has sought to capitalize on existing anti-Western sentiments.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has warned about the potential leverage that the Wagner Group might seek to gain from the situation. However, Blinken clarified that Russia and the Wagner Group were not responsible for instigating the coup. Nevertheless, Prigozhin’s history suggests that he may exploit anti-Western sentiments to establish a presence in Niger, much like he has in other African countries.

The dynamics surrounding Prigozhin’s Wagner Group and its operations in African nations have faced uncertainty recently. Following a failed march on Moscow, the group’s future seemed uncertain. However, a deal reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin allowing them to operate in Belarus has revived their recruitment efforts and suggests a continuing relationship between Wagner and Moscow.

Although initial negotiations between the State Department and the military junta in Niger do not appear promising, Prigozhin’s persistent efforts to make inroads in the country indicate that the junta is still considering its options. The presence of a high-ranking US official like Nuland may not significantly influence the decisions of the Nigerien military leaders.

In conclusion, the situation in Niger following the coup remains dynamic and uncertain. The involvement of the Wagner Group and Yevgeny Prigozhin adds another layer of complexity to the already tense negotiations. The future relationship between Niger and the United States hangs in the balance as the military junta determines its course of action.