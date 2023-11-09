Israeli Strike Not Responsible for Explosion at Gaza Hospital, American Officials Say

In a significant development, American intelligence officials have stated that their assessment shows that an Israeli strike was not responsible for the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza last week. The officials now have “high confidence” that the blast was the result of a Palestinian rocket that broke up mid-flight. They have based their strengthened assessment on Israeli intercepts of Palestinian armed groups and publicly available video footage.

Although mysteries still surround the incident, such as the exact number of casualties, the officials have clarified that there was little damage to the hospital itself and no structural collapse. It is important to note that the U.S. intelligence agencies have not released any new imagery or additional evidence to support their case.

The evaluation by American intelligence officials reflects a higher degree of certainty that Israel was not involved in the explosion. Israel has consistently denied responsibility and pointed to Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the likely cause. Hamas, on the other hand, claimed that the hospital had been hit by an Israeli missile, but has provided no documentation or evidence to support this assertion. The New York Times has also not independently verified either side’s claims.

The latest assessment is primarily based on what has not been discovered. U.S. officials have stated that there are no images that show Palestinians displaying an Israeli weapon from the bomb site. Additionally, the extent of the damage at the site aligns more closely with the premise of a malfunctioning Palestinian rocket rather than an Israeli munition striking the hospital.

The American assessment heavily relies on intercepts provided by Israeli intelligence agencies, which include recordings of Hamas members discussing their belief that the explosion was caused by an errant or malfunctioning rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. However, these recordings have not been released or transcribed by U.S. officials.

As the investigation continues, U.S. intelligence agencies have emphasized their commitment to releasing any additional information that could point in a different direction. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain has also announced that their intelligence services believe a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza was likely the cause of the hospital deaths.

The exact number of casualties remains disputed, with U.S. officials expressing low confidence in their initial assessment of between 100 and 300 deaths. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has revised the death toll to 471 but has not provided further details or evidence to support this count. Independent verification of the casualties has been challenging due to a lack of independent sources. Furthermore, the munition responsible for the blast has seemingly disappeared from the scene, adding to the difficulties in determining its origin.

In conclusion, the latest developments from American intelligence officials strengthen the claims that Israel was not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza. The assessment relies on Israeli intercepts and publicly available video footage, while raising more questions about the evidence presented by Hamas. The investigation into the incident continues, with efforts to obtain further information and clarify the true cause of the explosion.