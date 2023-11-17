Man Arrested for Illegally Supplying Military Technology to Russia

A recent case has emerged involving a Russian-German man arrested in Cyprus. The individual, identified as Arthur Petrov, has been charged by U.S. authorities for attempting to smuggle American-made electronics to Russia for military use.

Petrov, aged 33, has allegedly violated export controls by engaging in a scheme to procure American microelectronics for a Russian company involved in supplying critical electronic components to the Russian military. To conceal his illicit activities, Petrov operated under the cover of a company based in Cyprus. He deceived U.S. vendors by falsely claiming that the electronics would be used for fire security systems in Cyprus or other authorized countries.

The specific items Petrov was attempting to purchase were microcontrollers and integrated circuits, which are legally prohibited from being exported to Russia. The U.S. Department of Justice has stated that Petrov was fully aware of the restrictions. The Justice Department has identified the St. Petersburg-based company, Electrocom VPK, as the ultimate buyer involved in the illegal procurement chain. Electrocom VPK is known for its provision of electronic components to Russian weapons manufacturers.

Petrov’s arrest on August 26th in Cyprus was conducted at the request of the United States. However, it remains undisclosed whether a formal extradition request has been submitted.

The charges brought against Petrov are severe. He is accused of multiple offenses, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act, smuggling, wire fraud, and money laundering. If convicted, Petrov could face up to 20 years in prison for some of these charges.

