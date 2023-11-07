Joint Naval Exercise in the Indo-Pacific Focuses on Maintaining Regional Stability

The recent joint naval exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, involving the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, showcased the commitment of these countries in maintaining regional stability. The exercise took place in the waters off Manila and saw the participation of large-deck ships from Australia and Japan.

While the exercise was underway, Chinese bombers flew near Japan, and a Chinese unmanned air vehicle conducted a flight off Taiwan’s east coast, according to press releases from the Japan Ministry of Defense. These incidents served as a reminder of the tensions in the region and the need for continued cooperation among like-minded nations.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) played a significant role in the exercise, with the helicopter-carrier destroyer JS Izumo and destroyer JS Samidare conducting tactical exercises alongside the U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship USS Mobile, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) amphibious assault ship HMAS Canberra, and Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Davao del Sur. The collaboration aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen defense cooperation for regional peace and stability.

As part of the exercise, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, along with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., observed the drills in Zambales, Philippines. During the joint press conference, Marles expressed the commitment to expanding bilateral activities with other countries interested in sustaining peace and security in the region.

The exercise also marked the participation of the Australian Defense Force (ADF)’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023 (IPE23) deployment, an annual engagement activity in the region. Unlike previous years, this year’s IPE is structured into individual country deployments and engagement activities. The Australian ships and aircraft are in the Philippines as part of the Philippines-Australian joint amphibious drill Exercise Alon.

The joint exercise highlighted the shared determination of the Quad alliance to uphold the principles of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) while ensuring maritime order. It demonstrated the resolve of these nations to collaborate and deter any threats to regional stability. Moving forward, joint patrols in the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea are expected to be conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and promote peace in the region.