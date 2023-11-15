U.S. and Qatar Collaborate to Safeguard Iranian Funds, Prioritizing Humanitarian Needs

WASHINGTON — In a joint effort, the United States and Qatar have come to an understanding to prevent the utilization of recently unfrozen Iranian funds in Qatar, a U.S. official revealed on Thursday. The decision, while not entailing a complete freezing of the funds, arises in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel and ongoing criticism from Republicans over the Biden administration’s agreement with Iran. According to the terms of the aforementioned deal, $6 billion in Iranian funds were unfrozen in exchange for the release of five detained Americans. The official providing this information preferred to remain anonymous due to an absence of authorization to disclose details.

U.S. officials have staunchly denied the criticism, emphasizing that the funds have yet to be accessed or expended by Iran and can only be directed towards humanitarian purposes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when questioned about the funds during a press conference in Israel, stated, “None of the funds that have now gone to Qatar have actually been spent or accessed in any way by Iran. Indeed, funds from that account are overseen by the Treasury Department, can only be dispensed for humanitarian goods — food, medicine, medical equipment — and never touch Iranian hands.” The White House has not uncovered any evidence implicating Iran in the recent Hamas attack on Israel, but has acknowledged Iran as Hamas’ primary financial and military sponsor. U.S. officials have not attributed direct blame to Iran as per their intelligence findings.

As Israel prepares to escalate its response to Hamas militants in the aftermath of the attacks, the U.S. government will initiate evacuation flights starting Friday to aid American citizens who wish to leave Israel. In a display of solidarity with Israel, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on his visit to Israel on Friday. The purpose of the meeting is to assess the additional military assistance required to combat Hamas. Speaking in Brussels, Austin stated that the U.S. is diligently working to provide Israel with the necessary resources to defend itself, including munitions and the Iron Dome interceptor.

The White House confirmed that the death toll in the ongoing conflict includes at least 27 Americans, with 14 more U.S. citizens currently unaccounted for in Israel. Additionally, a “handful” of Americans are among the hostages being held by Hamas. The estimated number of Americans in Israel ranges from 160,000 to 170,000, including residents, tourists, and individuals fulfilling various roles. Around 500 to 600 American citizens are present in Gaza, including those engaged in humanitarian work or visiting family members. Israel has sealed its border with Gaza since the Hamas attacks, and the only crossing point between Gaza and Egypt was forced to shut down following Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity.

To facilitate the safe return of U.S. citizens, the U.S. government is arranging a minimum of four charter flights per day from Israel. The State Department expects to assist thousands of U.S. citizens in departing from Israel each week, with the duration of this assistance depending on the overall security situation, the availability and reliability of commercial transportation, and the demand from U.S. citizens in need.

