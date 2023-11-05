White House National Security Adviser Holds Talks with China’s Top Diplomat Amidst Growing Uncertainty

In the midst of mounting uncertainty and political turmoil in Beijing, the White House has announced that its national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, recently met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Malta. These talks come as both governments are working towards arranging a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. While the official summary of the discussions was comprehensive, it is important to note that recent purges within the Chinese government and Communist Party have cast doubt on the possibility of this meeting.

One significant area of concern addressed during the talks was the tension between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, a de facto independent democratic island that China aims to rule. American officials reiterated their worries about recent Chinese military activities in the vicinity of Taiwan and urged for peaceful resolutions to any potential disputes or conflicts.

Furthermore, Sullivan stressed the importance of China not aiding Russia in its war with Ukraine. US intelligence assessments have indicated that China has been considering sending weaponry to President Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, it is reported that China has refrained from sending any substantial weaponry thus far.

Amidst these discussions, both parties expressed a commitment to pursuing additional high-level engagement and consultations in key areas. However, recent developments within the Chinese government and Communist Party have raised questions about the feasibility of future meetings. The sudden purging of high-ranking officials, including China’s defense minister and foreign minister, has fueled speculation about power struggles and internal conflicts within the Chinese leadership.

These internal issues within China are occurring against the backdrop of a broader espionage shadow war and intelligence collection campaign between the United States and China. US intelligence agencies have been closely monitoring the leadership dynamics in an attempt to gain insights.

It remains a priority for the Biden administration to establish stability in US-China relations. Cabinet-level officials, including Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, have engaged in high-level diplomacy with their Chinese counterparts earlier this year. However, the recent uncertainty has cast doubt on the likelihood of visits from Chinese officials to Washington in the near future.

As for a potential meeting between President Biden and President Xi, plans are yet to be finalized. Chinese officials often use the element of surprise and withhold final agreement until the last minute in order to exert leverage. President Xi, grappling with internal political challenges, faces concerns about the nation’s slowing economy and growing criticism from within elite circles. The outcome of these discussions and meetings will play a crucial role in shaping the future of US-China relations and global dynamics.