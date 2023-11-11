In the aftermath of the devastating 9/11 attacks, U.S. intelligence agencies underwent a significant shift in their surveillance priorities. While the pursuit of al-Qaeda leaders and later the emergence of the Islamic State dominated their attention, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups were all but ignored, according to officials familiar with the matter. This change was rooted in a calculated decision that Hamas posed no immediate threat to the U.S., and thus, limited resources were redirected elsewhere. In turn, the responsibility for monitoring Hamas fell into the capable hands of Israeli security forces.

The decision to shift focus was not taken lightly, as intelligence officials weighed the relative threats posed by different extremist groups. Hamas, known for its militant activities in the Palestinian territories, had not directly targeted the U.S., further solidifying the belief that Israel’s well-established security services were better positioned to detect any potential threats emanating from the group.

“One must place their bets strategically,” remarked a senior counterterrorism official on the decision. While the U.S. temporarily scaled back its intelligence-gathering efforts targeting Hamas, it had confidence in Israel’s vigilance in safeguarding both their own interests and those of their allies. This strategic recalibration allowed U.S. agencies to concentrate their resources on combating the formidable forces of al-Qaeda and later the rise of the Islamic State, both of which posed immediate and significant threats to American security.

It is essential to understand that this tactical adjustment in intelligence focus does not imply a dismissal or underestimation of the dangers posed by Hamas or similar organizations. Rather, it reflects a pragmatic decision to allocate resources based on the perceived severity of imminent threats and the capability of trusted allies.

