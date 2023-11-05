A New Approach: Seeking Cooperation Instead of Confrontation with Iran

The recent airstrikes conducted by the United States on Iranian military munitions stockpiles in Syria have raised questions about the effectiveness of past efforts to modify Iran’s behavior. While these strikes were carefully planned to send two distinct messages to Tehran, it remains to be seen whether they will have the desired impact.

Previous attempts to control Iran’s behavior have largely proven unsuccessful. The 2015 nuclear deal struck by President Barack Obama aimed to foster cooperation between the two countries, but Iran failed to fulfill its obligations. President Donald J. Trump’s decision to exit the deal in the hopes of renegotiating also fell short, as Iran refused to come back to the table.

Now, with President Biden in office, there is a renewed effort to restore the nuclear deal and contain Iran’s nuclear activity. However, negotiations have stalled once again due to new demands from the Iranian side. It is clear that a different approach is needed if any progress is to be made.

Rather than resorting to military strikes and sanctions, there is an opportunity for the United States to seek cooperation with Iran. It is crucial to recognize that Iran is deeply invested in its economic ties, particularly its oil sales to China. With the majority of its shipments going to China, Iran has been able to improve its financial standing. Risking a conflict that could jeopardize these economic gains is not in Iran’s best interest.

Additionally, Iran’s closer relationship with Russia provides an opportunity for diplomatic engagement. Despite political differences, Iran has been collaborating with Russia in various areas, including the supply of drones for military purposes. This newfound alignment could be leveraged to encourage Iran to pursue diplomatic solutions rather than escalating tensions.

The key lies in finding common ground and addressing the underlying concerns of both sides. By seeking cooperation instead of confrontation, there is a greater chance of achieving a more peaceful and stable relationship with Iran. President Biden’s administration is determined to avoid further hostilities and is actively working towards that goal.

In conclusion, it is clear that previous attempts to modify Iran’s behavior have not yielded the desired results. It is time for a new approach that prioritizes diplomacy and cooperation. By engaging with Iran on common issues and addressing their concerns, there is a greater likelihood of finding lasting solutions and avoiding further conflict.