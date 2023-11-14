A New Era of Support: Analyzing U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

In a bold statement, President Biden has pledged unwavering support to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, vowing to stand by the nation “for as long as it takes.” However, the landscape of U.S. aid to Ukraine is rapidly changing, with diminishing Republican support complicating the future of this crucial assistance.

Over the years, the United States has provided Ukraine with significant military and economic aid, enabling the country to fend off Russia’s invasion. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the continuity of this support.

Last month, Congress approved a stopgap deal to keep the federal government running, but it excluded President Biden’s request for additional funding to assist Ukraine. With the House of Representatives determining its next speaker, some Republicans are firmly opposed to allocating more funds to Kyiv.

While President Biden has reiterated his commitment to supporting Ukraine, he is constrained by the need for congressional approval to provide future aid. Administration officials stress the critical importance of this assistance for Ukraine’s survival and are exploring options in the event that Congress halts or reduces U.S. support.

FAQs

How much aid has the United States given to Ukraine so far?



In response to Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Congress has approved approximately $113 billion in aid. The Defense Department has received nearly $62 billion, while the U.S. Agency for International Development has been allocated about $32.5 billion. The remaining funds have been directed to the State Department and other relevant agencies. What happens if Congress does not approve more money for Ukraine?



While a pause in new funding may impact Ukraine’s economic and humanitarian aid, the country still has some breathing space militarily. President Biden can draw from the military’s reserves, amounting to approximately $5.6 billion. Additionally, existing Pentagon contracts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative remain unaffected, ensuring a continued supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. How might President Biden secure more aid from Congress?



The path forward relies on the resolution of political infighting within the House of Representatives, particularly among House Republicans. President Biden has pursued an incremental approach, seeking $24 billion to sustain Ukraine for the next few months. However, the failure of Congress to act on this request has placed pressure on the administration to seek a larger aid package that can support Ukraine until the 2024 U.S. presidential election. How has the money for Ukraine been spent so far?



The Biden administration has been given substantial flexibility in utilizing the allocated $113 billion. Nearly $44 billion has been spent on military aid, with President Biden utilizing the Presidential Drawdown Authority to swiftly deliver weapons such as artillery shells, armored vehicles, and missiles from U.S. military stockpiles. Additionally, the Defense Department has issued contracts for manufacturing new arms and ammunition destined for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Although the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine remains uncertain, a steadfast commitment from the United States is crucial in the face of Russia’s aggression. While Europe may be able to contribute to economic and humanitarian needs, the United States’ ability to rapidly produce large amounts of armaments is unparalleled. As the political landscape evolves, it is essential for both parties to find common ground and prioritize the support of Ukraine in these challenging times.

(Source: The New York Times)