U.S. Begins F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots in Arizona Amid Calls for Increased Support

In a move to bolster their role in the fighter jet training program and respond to intensified pleas from Kyiv, the United States will start instructing Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 aircraft in Arizona this fall, according to the Pentagon. The training, led by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base near Tucson, is set to begin in October. It will involve both Ukrainian maintenance personnel and pilots, who will undergo English language training in Texas before the program commences.

The decision to provide F-16 training for Ukraine seemingly goes against earlier statements that the U.S.-based instruction would only occur if the demand exceeded the capacity of European nations leading the program. The Pentagon now acknowledges that this limit will be reached “at a certain point in time in the future.” Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, emphasized the desire to assist Ukraine quickly in their efforts and provide support to counter Russian assaults.

The training program in Europe, led by Denmark and the Netherlands, has faced delays, prompting complaints from Ukrainian officials who are eager to enhance their country’s air power. The Ukrainian government has stressed the need for F-16s to effectively contain Russian forces during the ongoing conflict. Denmark has already initiated the training of eight Ukrainian pilots, with plans to provide 19 F-16s to Ukraine.

While the United States manufactures the F-16 aircraft, other nations that operate the jet must obtain permission to transfer them to Ukraine or conduct training for Ukrainian pilots. President Biden’s decision to support F-16 training for Ukraine comes after a period of initially denying such requests, highlighting the evolving nature of the conflict and the United States’ commitment to backing Ukraine.

The training process for Ukrainian pilots will involve assessments of their skill levels and a comprehensive program that typically lasts eight months, covering areas such as air combat maneuvers, weapon use, and simulated G-force experiences. The Morris Air National Guard Base is recognized as the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 training wing, having trained pilots from over 25 countries. The logistics and maintenance involved in operating the F-16 aircraft are extensive, making this training program a significant undertaking for Ukraine as they strive to enhance their defensive capabilities.