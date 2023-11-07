A Multinational Force Led by Kenya to Aid Haiti in Combating Gang Violence

A multinational armed force led by Kenya has been approved by the U.N. Security Council to provide assistance to Haiti in combating violent gangs. This marks the first deployment of a force to the troubled Caribbean nation in almost 20 years. The resolution, drafted by the United States and Ecuador, was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation.

The force is authorized to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months. Funding for the mission will come from voluntary contributions, with the U.S. pledging up to $200 million. The deployment comes in response to Haiti’s prime minister’s request for immediate assistance in addressing the surge in gang violence and restoring security for the upcoming elections.

Haiti’s National Police has been struggling to combat the gangs with limited resources, as they currently have only about 10,000 active officers in a country of over 11 million people. The approval of the multinational force provides a glimmer of hope for the Haitian population, who have been suffering for too long.

While a specific deployment date has not been set, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated that a security mission to Haiti could be deployed in the coming months. Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Alfred Mutua has also stated that the force could deploy within two to three months, possibly as early as January. The force is currently undergoing preparations, including training key officers in French.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed his gratitude to the U.N. Security Council, the U.N.’s secretary general, and countries like Kenya that agreed to join the force. He described the approval as the “bell of liberation,” acknowledging the urgent need for intervention.

The size of the force has not been finalized, but Kenya has proposed sending 1,000 police officers. Additionally, other countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have pledged to send personnel to support the mission.

Although China and Russia abstained from the vote, expressing concerns and calling for further consultation with Haitian officials, the approval of the multinational force is a crucial step towards addressing the security challenges in Haiti. However, it is important to note that military intervention alone may not be sufficient. Haiti’s foreign affairs minister emphasized the need for socioeconomic development to combat extreme poverty, which contributes to the recruitment of young people by gangs. Addressing these root causes is key to achieving long-term stability and security in Haiti.