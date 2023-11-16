The U.N. Security Council Passes Resolution for Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza and Release of Hostages

Following weeks of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas, the U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution urging both parties to implement urgent humanitarian pauses to allow for the provision of much-needed aid in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, which is the first of its kind since the beginning of the conflict, comes after Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel that resulted in the loss of many lives, predominantly civilians.

The council’s resolution calls for extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout Gaza to ensure the unhindered access of humanitarian agencies and the delivery of essential goods and services. It also demands the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas. Moreover, all parties involved are urged to adhere to international law, particularly when it comes to the protection of civilians, especially children.

While the resolution received overwhelming support from the majority of council members, the U.S., U.K., and Russia chose to abstain from the vote. Reacting to the outcome, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan expressed his dissent, dismissing the resolution as disconnected from reality and meaningless. He emphasized that Israel will continue to act in accordance with international law regardless of the council’s decision.

During the Security Council meeting, Israel’s deputy U.N. ambassador Jonathan Miller criticized the resolution for its exclusive focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, neglecting the underlying causes of the conflict. Conversely, Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour stressed the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the destruction of hospitals and the scarcity of food and clean water for the people. The U.N. estimates that over 11,070 Palestinians, predominantly women and minors, have lost their lives since the start of the war. Additionally, more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population, approximately 1.5 million people, have been displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Prior to the vote, an amendment proposed by Russia calling for a humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities was rejected by the council. This decision, along with the council’s perceived indifference towards the suffering in the region, has drawn criticism from United Arab Emirates’ U.N. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh.

Speaking after the meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed her dismay that certain council members had yet to condemn Hamas’ attacks on Israel and questioned their motives for not unequivocally denouncing the actions of a terrorist organization determined to harm Jews.

