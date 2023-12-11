The Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Plea for Aid and Cease-Fire

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the people of Gaza are enduring “unmatched” suffering, according to the United Nations. The situation has become increasingly dire, with approximately 90% of the population being displaced, leaving nearly 2 million men, women, and children without a home. The United Nations relief agencies report that these displaced individuals are going without food for days, and half of them are starving.

The suffering of the children in Gaza is unimaginable. Families are forced to gather around a single loaf of bread, cutting it into small pieces resembling croutons just to survive. The humanitarian operation in the region is on the brink of collapse, as delivering aid has become almost impossible. Urgent action is needed to establish a cease-fire and prevent further devastation.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N.’s relief agency for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, expressed deep frustration, disappointment, and outrage over the failure of global powers to negotiate a new cease-fire. He emphasized the urgent need for a major increase in humanitarian aid to address the immense needs of the people trapped in Gaza.

Despite this desperate situation, the United States, Israel’s most valuable ally, vetoed a resolution at the U.N. Security Council calling for a new cease-fire. This veto further complicates the efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

Lazzarini expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and the staff members of the relief agency who are risking their lives to provide assistance. UNRWA, the relief agency, reported that at least 134 of its staff members have been killed since the war began, highlighting the dangerous conditions they face.

The flow of aid into Gaza has been severely limited due to the ongoing conflict. There is a clear discrepancy between the limited number of trucks allowed to enter the enclave with aid materials and the overwhelming needs of the population. Lazzarini called for Israel to open its Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for a significant increase in aid delivery.

UNRWA warned that it is on the verge of collapse, and if operations were to cease, the entire population of Gaza would be left without the humanitarian aid they depend on. The situation is critical, and urgent action is needed to provide sustained access to multiple border crossings to ensure the efficient delivery of aid.

In order to shed light on the dire situation, nearly two dozen U.N. ambassadors visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. This visit emphasized the critical insufficiency of a single border crossing and underscored the need for sustained access to multiple crossings.

The suffering of the people in Gaza cannot be ignored. The international community must prioritize this humanitarian crisis and work towards an immediate cease-fire and the swift delivery of essential aid. Lives hang in the balance, and urgent action is the only way to prevent further devastation and loss of life.

