Update on U.N.’s Efforts to Address Gaza Crisis

The U.N. Security Council’s attempts to reach a resolution regarding the ongoing violence in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid have once again faced a deadlock, primarily due to objections from the United States. Despite efforts from world powers to refine the language of the resolution, focusing on a call for a cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a U.N. mechanism for aid monitoring, no consensus has been reached so far.

This recent impasse highlights the United States’ increasing isolation on the international stage, with foreign diplomats indicating that if a compromise is not reached soon, the resolution will be put up for a vote regardless. This is not the first time the U.S. has stood alone beside Israel in the United Nations, as the Biden administration has already vetoed two Security Council resolutions related to the current Israel-Gaza conflict.

U.S. officials have expressed their concern that a cease-fire would leave Hamas with intact military capabilities and perceive it as a victory for the group. Additionally, they have reservations about establishing a U.N. mechanism for aid delivery into Gaza, citing the current Israeli inspection of humanitarian aid and fuel supplies that enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt and the Israel-controlled crossing at Kerem Shalom.

The rising death toll, which has now surpassed 20,000, including numerous women and children, has amplified the global calls for an end to the hostilities. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield finds herself increasingly isolated in her position, as pressure mounts for the U.S. to make a decision that either angers the majority of U.N. member states or Israel, a longtime Middle East ally.

While diplomats continue to work towards a solution before the resolution is put to a vote, the White House and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield are aligned in their efforts to find a solution that does not require a U.S. veto. The personal decision by President Biden is seen as critical in determining the outcome of these negotiations.

