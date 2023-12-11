New Article: U.N. Envoys Call for Urgent Action to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

U.N. Security Council envoys have recently concluded their visit to the Gaza border, where they witnessed unimaginable suffering and called for immediate action to end the ongoing war. The envoys, representing various member states, expressed their deep concern for the dire conditions faced by the 2.3 million residents of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The majority of the United Nations member states strongly support an immediate and lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of Gaza. They believe that urgent intervention is essential as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

“The current situation in Gaza is truly alarming. We have witnessed levels of suffering that are beyond comprehension,” stated Jose De La Gasca, Ecuador’s U.N. representative, after receiving a briefing on the conditions in Gaza. These dire circumstances demand immediate attention and action from the international community.

Despite international pressure, the United States, a staunch ally of Israel, has recently vetoed a proposed Security Council demand for an immediate ceasefire. This has further exacerbated the suffering of the Palestinian population, as Israeli forces continue their invasion and bombardment, causing widespread displacement and a high number of casualties.

In light of these alarming circumstances, a dozen U.N. Security Council envoys embarked on a trip organized by the United Arab Emirates, aiming to raise awareness about the crisis unfolding in Gaza. The envoys visited the Rafah crossing, which serves as the only entry point for aid into the besieged enclave.

“The reality we witnessed is far worse than any description could convey. It is an urgent necessity for the international community to address this situation and provide support,” De La Gasca further emphasized, reflecting the sentiments shared by the envoys.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, highlighted the deteriorating civil order in Gaza, with reports of desperate residents looting aid distribution centers and blocking supply routes in their quest to secure basic necessities for their families. The scarcity of assistance and pervasive hunger have resulted in countless residents sleeping on concrete and enduring extreme hardship.

To alleviate the crisis, limited humanitarian aid and fuel have been allowed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing. However, aid officials stress that the current level of assistance falls incredibly short of meeting the basic needs of the population.

In response to the escalating situation, the 15-member Security Council is currently in discussions regarding a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates. The resolution demands the warring parties to permit the use of all land, sea, and air routes for aid delivery in Gaza. Additionally, it calls for the establishment of a U.N.-run aid monitoring mechanism within the strip.

As efforts to address the crisis intensify, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently warned the Security Council about the global threat posed by the conflict in Gaza. He emphasized that immediate action is necessary to alleviate the starvation and displacement faced by thousands of Gazans. The U.N. General Assembly has been requested to convene a meeting to address the situation, with a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire expected to be put to a vote.

In order to fully grasp the severity of the situation, it is crucial for the international community to take decisive action and provide timely support. The people of Gaza are enduring an unconscionable humanitarian crisis that demands our utmost attention and intervention.

