Innovative Tactics for Addressing Climate Change: Unveiling a Diplomatic Dilemma

The global community faces an unprecedented challenge: combating climate change. The urgency of this issue has prompted strong words from António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general. Guterres has criticized fossil fuel producers as “planet wreckers” and called on governments to cease funding coal and halt new oil and gas projects. However, he has refrained from directly naming these “planet wreckers.” This strategic decision raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomacy in tackling the climate crisis.

The limitations of multilateral diplomacy and summitry become apparent in this situation. The 2015 Paris climate accord only requires countries to set voluntary targets for reducing climate pollution. As a result, agreements reached during annual climate negotiations often undergo dilution as each nation, including major coal, oil, and gas proponents, must reach a consensus. While Guterres possesses the authority to influence and persuade, he lacks the power to command or enforce action. Despite his impassioned appeals, governments have actually increased fossil fuel subsidies, reaching a staggering $7 trillion in 2022. Few countries have concrete plans to transition their economies away from fossil fuels, and many still rely on revenue generated by coal, oil, and gas. The detrimental impact of climate change continues unabated.

Within the diplomatic sphere, Guterres faces a delicate balancing act in his quest for accountability. To bring attention to the issue, he has organized a Climate Ambition Summit, which will only grant speaking opportunities to high-level leaders from countries that have taken significant steps to address climate change. This “naming and shaming” approach indirectly puts pressure on countries without explicitly naming them. This maneuver reflects the intricacies of diplomatic maneuvering.

Behind the scenes, intense negotiations have taken place to determine which countries will be included on the list of speakers. More than 100 nations have expressed their desire to participate, with Guterres’s team requesting additional information to verify their commitment to climate action. Countries have been questioned about their efforts to phase out coal, the level of climate funding they have pledged, and whether they continue to issue permits for new oil and gas projects. By using these criteria, Guterres aims to hold countries accountable and ensure that the summit is taken seriously.

Nevertheless, some uncertainty and potential awkwardness surround the event. Notable figures such as U.S. climate envoy John Kerry are expected to attend but not speak, while the speaking role of Vice President Han Zheng from China remains unclear. Others, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Sultan al-Jaber, the head of the Emirati oil company hosting the future climate talks, are scheduled to deliver their speeches. Guterres has also extended invitations to companies with “credible” emission reduction targets to participate, although their numbers are expected to be modest.

Guterres, a career politician from Portugal, initially did not prioritize climate change when assuming his position as United Nations secretary general in 2016. Rather, he focused on issues such as the war in Syria, terrorism, and gender equality within the organization. However, his views shifted in 2018, when he declared climate change the defining issue of our time. This transformation culminated in his invitation to climate activist Greta Thunberg to address the General Assembly in 2019, sparking a notable clash on social media with former President Donald J. Trump, who was in the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris Accord. Nonetheless, Guterres has been careful to avoid explicitly criticizing the United States by name.

In conclusion, the international community faces a difficult task in combatting climate change. António Guterres has adopted a novel approach to diplomacy, choosing to indirectly shame countries by excluding them from speaking opportunities at the Climate Ambition Summit. Although this strategic maneuver reflects the limitations of the diplomatic process, it is a step toward greater accountability. However, the complexities involved in balancing competing interests and maintaining diplomatic decorum highlight the need for more innovative and effective methods to address the urgent global climate crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is António Guterres?

António Guterres is the current United Nations secretary general, serving as the world’s top diplomat.

2. What are the challenges faced by Guterres in addressing climate change?

Guterres faces the challenge of holding accountable fossil fuel producers without explicitly naming them, due to the limitations of multilateral diplomacy and summitry.

3. How does Guterres aim to encourage countries to take decisive climate action?

Guterres has organized a Climate Ambition Summit, granting speaking opportunities only to high-level leaders from countries that have demonstrated significant commitment to addressing climate change.

4. What are the limitations of the multilateral climate negotiations?

The 2015 Paris climate accord relies on voluntary targets, which often lead to watered-down agreements as all participating countries, including major coal, oil, and gas proponents, must reach a consensus.

5. How has Guterres evolved in his approach to climate change?

Initially, Guterres did not prioritize climate change when assuming his position as secretary general. However, his views shifted over time, leading him to declare climate change the defining issue of our time and advocate for greater accountability.

Sources:

The New York Times