António Guterres Pushes for Urgent Action on Climate Change

In a passionate plea for global action, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and the implementation of measures to combat climate change. Speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit in New York, Guterres highlighted the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action.

Guterres outlined his “Acceleration Agenda,” a program aimed at bridging the gap between current efforts and what is required to address climate change effectively. One of the key components of this agenda is ending fossil fuel subsidies, which exceeded a staggering $7 trillion in 2022 according to the International Monetary Fund.

Burning fossil fuels leads to the release of greenhouse gases, a significant driver of climate change. Guterres emphasized the need to make up for lost time and to overcome the resistance and greed of those profiting from the fossil fuel industry.

While there has been encouraging growth in investment in renewable energy sources, Guterres warned that we are still decades behind where we need to be. Developed nations must strive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, and emerging economies should aim for the same by 2050.

Guterres also called for OECD countries to commit to ending coal use by 2030 and for the rest of the world to follow suit by 2040. These measures are crucial to limit global temperature increase to 2.8 degrees Celsius, or more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Furthermore, Guterres stressed the importance of putting a price on carbon and holding businesses and financial institutions accountable for their climate pledges. He emphasized that the future is not predetermined, but it is up to world leaders to take decisive action.

António Guterres ended his speech with an optimistic message, reminding leaders that there is still time to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and create a world with clean air, green jobs, and affordable clean power for all. It is a call to action that demands an immediate and collective response from nations and individuals around the world.