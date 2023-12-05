UK Implements Stricter Immigration Rules to Address Surging Migration Numbers

In response to the record-high numbers of migrants, the United Kingdom has introduced new measures to tighten its immigration policies. The goal is to curb the influx of migrants and create a more controlled immigration system.

One significant change involves the increase of threshold salaries for skilled worker visas, with the minimum salary requirement rising from £26,200 to £38,700 (excluding the Health and Care visa route) starting in the spring. Additionally, the income requirement for certain family members of British citizens or settled persons will also see an increase.

To support the National Health Service (NHS), an annual “health surcharge” will undergo a substantial hike from £624 to £1,035, a 66% increase. This adjustment aims to ensure the adequate funding of healthcare services provided to migrants.

Furthermore, a review of the list of shortage occupations is planned, along with the discontinuation of the 20% lower salary thresholds associated with employing foreign workers in these fields. This change will address concerns about dependence on foreign workers in specific sectors.

Starting in January 2024, international students, with the exception of those enrolled in postgraduate research courses, will not be allowed to bring dependents with them. This new regulation seeks to encourage independent studying and reduce the strain on public resources.

The tightening of the health visa route is another notable change. The Home Office reports that 1,01,000 healthcare visas were granted in the year ending September 2023, accompanied by 1,20,000 dependent visas for healthcare workers. Under the new policy, healthcare visa migrants will no longer be permitted to bring dependents with them.

These policy adjustments are part of the government’s broader efforts to address the high level of net migration, which reached a record of 7,45,000 in December 2022. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed concern over the current immigration rate and called for radical action to tackle the issue. The implementation of stricter immigration rules is seen as a decisive step towards curbing abuse of the visa system and reducing overall migration numbers.

