Typhoon Saola Devastates Southern China, Leaving Destruction in Its Wake

Super Typhoon Saola has wreaked havoc on southern China’s coast, making landfall in Guangdong province after causing significant damage in Hong Kong. The typhoon, packing winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour), has left a trail of destruction and flooding in its wake.

As the storm approached, Hong Kong and neighboring provinces in China took precautionary measures, canceling hundreds of flights and implementing business and school closures. Approximately 900,000 people were forced to evacuate from at-risk areas in Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

Despite initial concerns, Saola weakened before reaching Guangdong, passing Hong Kong without directly hitting the financial hub. Chinese authorities reported that the typhoon made landfall in Zhuhai city, Guangdong, with winds slowing to about 160 km/h (99 mph). Although further weakening is expected as Saola moves along China’s southern coastline, it will continue to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the region.

Tragically, one person lost their life in Guangdong’s Shenzhen city when a tree fell and hit their vehicle. However, railway operations in Guangdong gradually resumed, and local media reported that Saola had moved away from Shenzhen on Saturday morning.

While the winds and rains have subsided, the public is advised to remain indoors as a precautionary measure. Hong Kong, which experienced its highest hurricane storm signal of 10, lowered it to 8 on Saturday morning. The city’s weather observatory kept the signal in effect until 4 pm (08:00 GMT) due to lingering heavy rain and flooding.

In the aftermath of the typhoon, fallen trees can be seen blocking many roads, especially on the outlying islands of Hong Kong. Building signs have been ripped off in the bustling Causeway Bay district. Meanwhile, in Macau, casinos have been allowed to reopen after a closure on Friday night.

The impact of Saola is not over yet, as Typhoon Haikui is now projected to make landfall on Taiwan’s southeastern coast late Sunday afternoon. Taiwan’s airlines have preemptively canceled all flights for Sunday, and the authorities have issued warnings to stay away from beaches and mountain areas.

FAQ

Q: What areas did Typhoon Saola affect?

A: Typhoon Saola hit Hong Kong and made landfall in Guangdong province, southern China.

Q: How severe were the winds associated with Typhoon Saola?

A: The typhoon packed winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour).

Q: Were there any casualties or fatalities?

A: Unfortunately, one person lost their life in Guangdong’s Shenzhen city when a tree fell and hit their vehicle.

Q: What is the current status of the affected regions?

A: Saola has weakened, but strong winds and heavy rainfall are still expected in the region. Authorities have advised the public to remain indoors.

Q: What precautions have been taken for the upcoming typhoon, Haikui?

A: Taiwan’s airlines have canceled all flights for Sunday, and the government has issued warnings to stay away from beaches and mountain areas.