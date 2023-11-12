Typhoon Saola Devastates Southern China After Massive Evacuations

Typhoon Saola has unleashed its fury on southern China, wreaking havoc after the evacuation of nearly 900,000 individuals. With the majority of Hong Kong and other coastal regions suspending business, transportation, and schools, the powerful storm made landfall in the outlying district of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong.

As the storm moved in a south-westerly direction along the Guangdong coast, its intensity gradually weakened. Despite this, the impact was still significant, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

In the preparation for Saola’s arrival, extensive evacuations were carried out. Approximately 780,000 people in Guangdong and 100,000 others in neighboring Fujian province were moved away from areas at risk. More than 80,000 fishing vessels also returned to port to ensure the safety of those at sea.

The aftermath of the typhoon led to widespread disruptions throughout the region. Work came to a standstill, and schools postponed the start of the academic year until next week. Hong Kong’s stock market suspended trading, and hundreds of people found themselves stranded at the airport due to the cancellation of approximately 460 flights.

Rail authorities took precautions as well, halting all train services entering or leaving Guangdong province during the storm. These measures aimed to safeguard the population and minimize damage.

The impact of Typhoon Saola was exacerbated by its strength, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue a No 10 hurricane alert – the highest warning level in the city’s weather system. The last time such a severe warning was issued was during the arrival of Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

Saola’s maximum sustained winds of 121mph posed a significant threat to Hong Kong, moving across the city overnight. However, by morning, the wind speeds had diminished to 90mph, providing some relief. Nonetheless, the observatory warned of the possibility of serious flooding, comparable to the devastation caused by Typhoon Mangkhut.

China has been grappling with intense rainfall and devastating floods in recent months, resulting in numerous casualties and significant damage. This ongoing crisis, combined with the impact of Typhoon Saola, has brought further challenges to the affected regions.

As the storm approached, residents took measures to protect their homes, placing sandbags at their doors to prevent flooding. Despite these efforts, dozens of trees were uprooted, and seven individuals sustained injuries. Classes at all schools remained suspended on Saturday as the region continued to assess the aftermath of Saola’s onslaught.

While Hong Kong grappled with the effects of Typhoon Saola, neighboring Macao also faced its threats. The authorities warned of potential flooding, projecting water levels of up to 1.5 meters in low-lying areas. The cross-border bridge linking Hong Kong, Macao, and Zhuhai was closed as a precautionary measure. The leader of Macao, Ho Iat Seng, took decisive action and ordered the halt of casino operations to prioritize safety.

Moreover, another storm named Haikui is gradually heading toward eastern China. Coupled with the remnants of Saola, it is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Guangdong, Fujian, and Zhejiang provinces. The meteorological administration has also predicted that Haikui will make landfall on Taiwan’s east coast on Sunday.

As the affected regions recuperate from the impact of Typhoon Saola, support and assistance will be crucial for the affected communities. Efforts to rebuild and ensure the safety of those affected will take time and resources. Nevertheless, with resilience and collective action, the affected areas will overcome this latest challenge and chart a path to recovery.

