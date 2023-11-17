Typhoon Lan Causes Chaos in Western Japan

In a devastating turn of events, Typhoon Lan wreaked havoc in western Japan, causing widespread damage and disruption. The slow-moving typhoon made landfall early Tuesday morning, leading to the cancellation of nearly 800 flights and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power. Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings in response to the destructive forces unleashed by the typhoon.

With its origins in the Pacific Ocean, Typhoon Lan struck the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, approximately 400km southwest of Tokyo. The typhoon arrived shortly after Typhoon Khanun had already battered Japan during the peak Obon holiday season. As a result, vast areas of central and western Japan have been subjected to heavy rain and powerful winds.

The aftermath of the typhoon has been captured on television screens across the country, showcasing rivers on the brink of bursting, water damage in homes and stores, and collapsed scaffolding at construction sites. Furthermore, central and western Japan experienced power outages affecting nearly 90,000 households, while the retailer Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd was forced to close around 210 7-Eleven convenience stores for safety reasons.

The impact of Typhoon Lan extended beyond power outages and water damage. The dangerous combination of heavy rain and strong winds resulted in road closures and the suspension of dozens of train lines. The central Tokai region, where Toyota Motor Corp is located, is forecasted to receive approximately 350mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours, nearly three times the average for the month of August. It should be noted that many factories in the area shut down during the Obon holidays, as urban dwellers return to their ancestral homes.

As of now, Typhoon Lan has sustained winds of 150 kph and is moving northwest across Honshu, the main island of Japan. It is expected to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and continue its journey north along the sea, according to the country’s weather agency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a massive storm system characterized by strong rotating winds and heavy rainfall. It is the term used in the northwest Pacific Ocean to describe what is known as a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean or a cyclone in the Indian Ocean.

What are flood and landslide warnings?

Flood and landslide warnings are official alerts issued by authorities to inform the public of the potential risks posed by heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding and landslides. These warnings prompt individuals to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

What is the Obon holiday season?

Obon is a traditional Japanese holiday that takes place in mid-August and lasts for several days. It is a time when people honor their ancestors and typically involves visiting family graves, holding religious ceremonies, and participating in cultural events.

