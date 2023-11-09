Typhoon Lan Sweeps Across Japan, Causing Havoc and Disruption

Typhoon Lan wreaked havoc across Japan as it made landfall on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and forcing nearly 900 flights to be cancelled. Over 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as the slow-moving typhoon crossed Japan’s main island of Honshu.

With heavy rain and powerful winds, Typhoon Lan brought chaos to a wide area of central and western Japan as it moved northward. Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings as rivers swelled to dangerous levels, resulting in the collapsing of roads and the washing away of parts of bridges. Tornadoes also formed in several areas, though luckily, they did not cause significant damage.

Record-breaking rainfall was recorded in parts of central Japan, with some areas experiencing 23 inches of rain within a 24-hour period. As a result, there were reports of injuries, with one person in serious condition. The storm also led to widespread power outages, affecting nearly 90,000 households in central and western regions.

In response to the typhoon, evacuation centers were established in safe buildings and high ground across 11 prefectures. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency urged residents to seek shelter and ensure their safety.

The disruption caused by Typhoon Lan extended beyond cancellations of flights. The dangerous weather conditions led to road closures and the suspension of dozens of train services. However, by evening, some roads were reopening as the storm weakened to tropical storm strength and moved towards the Sea of Japan.

It is worth noting that this comes just days after Typhoon Khanun hit Japan during the peak Obon holiday season, further adding to the challenges faced by the country.

As Japan continues to grapple with the aftermath of Typhoon Lan, recovery efforts are underway to restore power, repair infrastructure, and address the damage caused by the storm.