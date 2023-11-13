Typhoon Lan Strikes Western Japan, leading to Massive Evacuation Efforts

A destructive typhoon known as Typhoon Lan has descended upon western Japan, triggering the evacuation of over 237,000 individuals across 11 different prefectures. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan revealed that evacuation warnings were issued as the typhoon made landfall near Shionomisaki in Wakayama prefecture on Tuesday morning.

With wind speeds reaching an alarming 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph), an equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, the typhoon has left a trail of destruction in its wake. Local authorities reported at least 26 people injured across five prefectures in western Japan. In Tottori and Okayama prefectures, two towns experienced rainfall that exceeded the average amount for the entire month of August.

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a staggering 483 millimeters (19 inches) of rainfall in Tottori city and 461.5 millimeters (18 inches) in Kagamino town in Okayama. These unprecedented levels of rainfall led to extensive flooding and further aggravated the situation.

Not only has Typhoon Lan caused severe injuries and property damage, but power outages have also impacted tens of thousands of households. In addition, all commercial flights departing from Kansai, Chubu, and Nagoya airports have been suspended for the day, with more than 950 flights canceled nationwide. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Tourism in Japan confirmed that both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have temporarily ceased their operations until further notice.

It is important to note that Typhoon Lan follows closely after Typhoon Khanun, which swept through southwestern Japan earlier this month, generating torrential rains. This series of intense weather events has left the country grappling with the devastating consequences of these natural disasters.

Japan’s experiences this summer are part of a larger global trend, as countries in Asia and beyond increasingly confront the dire impacts of extreme weather. Recent studies conducted by scientists have highlighted the clear correlation between human-induced global warming and the amplified frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

