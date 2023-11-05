Typhoon Lan: Devastating Impact on Western Japan

Typhoon Lan has left a trail of destruction as it violently sweeps across western Japan. The catastrophic storm has prompted the evacuation of more than 237,000 individuals in 11 prefectures, according to Japan’s fire and disaster management agency. With winds reaching speeds of approximately 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour), this Category 2 hurricane equivalent typhoon is wreaking havoc on its path.

Flight operations have been significantly affected, leading to the suspension of all commercial flights departing from Chubu, Kansai, and Nagoya airports. Over 950 flights have been cancelled nationwide, including those operated by Japan Airlines and Nippon Airlines (ANA), as confirmed by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Tourism. The disruption caused by Typhoon Lan is not limited to the air; it extends to the ground as well.

The impact of the typhoon on local communities has been devastating. Reports from police and fire officials reveal that 26 people have sustained injuries across five prefectures in western Japan. The incessant rainfall has also led to severe flooding in certain areas, surpassing the average precipitation for the entire month of August within a matter of hours. Kagamino town in Okayama recorded a staggering 461.5 millimeters (18 inches) of rainfall, while Tottori city experienced 483 millimeters (19 inches), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The ensuing floodwaters have caused rivers to breach their banks and bridges to collapse. Amidst this chaos, a few tornadoes have formed, although they have not inflicted significant damage.

Although the center of Typhoon Lan has now weakened to tropical storm strength while moving towards the Sea of Japan, forecasters have warned that concentrated rainfall remains a potential threat. The people of Japan have endured a series of severe weather events recently, including Typhoon Khanun in August and a deadly heatwave in July. These incidents remind us of the urgent need to continue developing measures to combat the adverse impact of climate change and bolster our disaster response capabilities.