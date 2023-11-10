Typhoon Khanun Ravages Japan and Heads Towards South Korea

Typhoon Khanun, a powerful storm that has wreaked havoc across southern Japan for the past week, has now made landfall on the southeast coast of South Korea. This devastating typhoon has caused extensive damage, forcing authorities to issue warnings and take swift action to ensure the safety of the public.

The impact of Typhoon Khanun has been felt across both countries, with heavy rainfall and strong winds causing chaos. In South Korea, over 330 flights have been cancelled, and more than 10,000 people have been relocated to safer areas. The Korean Peninsula has experienced wind speeds of up to 90 kph in certain regions, while parts of the east coast have seen rainfall of up to 60 mm per hour.

Notably, the storm has interrupted the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, as participants were moved to safer accommodations to protect them from the storm. Additionally, over 1,500 schools have modified their schedules or closed down completely due to the severe weather conditions. Remote learning has become the alternative for many students, ensuring minimal disruption to their education.

The aftermath of the typhoon has been particularly challenging for Japan, as heavy rain continues to batter western regions. In one town alone, rainfall has reached an extraordinary 985 mm, significantly exceeding the average for the month of August. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the storm arrives as the country is still recovering from the devastating effects of last month’s monsoon season, which caused significant loss of life and destruction.

As Typhoon Khanun barrels through the Korean Peninsula, another storm called Typhoon Lan is already looming in the distance. This new typhoon passed near the Ogasawara Islands south of Tokyo and is now heading northwards. Although its path remains uncertain, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has suggested that it could potentially impact the Tokyo area towards the end of the weekend.

The arrival of these typhoons has added complexity to the festivities of Obon, Japan’s main summer holiday. Obon sees many individuals leaving the bustling cities to return to their hometowns, making it a significant time for travel across the country. With the unpredictable weather conditions, people’s plans and safety are now at risk.

Overall, the destructive force of Typhoon Khanun has left a trail of devastation in its wake, affecting both Japan and South Korea. The threat of more upcoming storms only adds to the challenges faced by these nations as they strive to recover and protect their citizens from further harm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a strong tropical cyclone that forms over the ocean and brings destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surges. What are the effects of a typhoon?

Typhoons can cause severe flooding, landslides, and extensive damage to infrastructure. They can also lead to loss of life and displacement of communities. How are typhoons named?

Typhoons are named by various meteorological agencies based on predetermined lists. Each list typically consists of male and female names, which are used in rotation. Are typhoons common in Japan and South Korea?

Yes, both Japan and South Korea are prone to typhoons due to their geographical locations. What can individuals do to prepare for a typhoon?

It is essential to have an emergency kit ready, secure loose items outdoors, stay updated with official warnings, and follow evacuation orders if necessary.

Sources:

– Typhoon Khanun: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)

– Typhoon Lan: Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) at [jma.go.jp](https://jma.go.jp)