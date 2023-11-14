Typhoon Khanun Ravages Japan and South Korea: A Threat to Tokyo’s Summer Season

Flights are cancelled, trains halted, and heavy rain devastatingly pounds southern regions of Japan and South Korea as Typhoon Khanun, an imminent threat, looms over Tokyo. This unforgiving storm is predicted to make landfall in the southeastern South Korean port city of Tongyeong before advancing up the Korean peninsula [source].

With its strength persisting, Typhoon Khanun continues to exist over the sea south of Kyushu, Japan’s southwestern main island, covering a distance of approximately 860 km (530 miles) from Tokyo. Its slow crawl, moving at a speed of 10 kph (6 mph), results in a prolonged exposure to fierce winds and overwhelming rainfall [source]. Such slow movement allows the storm to hover over areas, like Kyushu, and cause excessive flooding. In fact, parts of Kyushu have already received a month’s worth of rainfall in a mere week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) [source].

Given the severe weather conditions, the JMA has issued warnings for heavy rain and high winds in various parts of southern and western Japan, prompting automobile manufacturers, such as Toyota, to suspend production. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida even had to cancel his attendance at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki [source]. Railway operations have also been impacted, with West Japan Railway Co suspending some bullet train services in Kyushu. Additionally, a professional baseball game scheduled in the region had to be cancelled [source].

South Korea, on the other hand, has raised its alert level in response to Typhoon Khanun, leading to the cancellation of nearly 80 flights and the closure of numerous sea routes and roads [source]. The country continues to deal with the aftermath of last month’s torrential rains, and President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed authorities to minimize any further damage in the affected areas [source].

As if Typhoon Khanun were not enough, another storm named Lan has appeared in the Pacific Ocean, situated south of Japan. It is forecasted to gain strength and potentially impact Tokyo in the coming week [source]. This unfortunate occurrence coincides with the beginning of Obon, Japan’s peak summer holiday season, when many individuals travel from major cities to their ancestral hometowns.

With nature showing its unforgiving side, it is important for residents and travelers alike to stay informed and exercise caution during these tumultuous times.