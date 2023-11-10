Typhoon Khanun Causes Widespread Power Outages in Okinawa

Powerful typhoon Khanun has brought devastation to Japan’s southwestern islands, particularly Okinawa, where more than 200,000 households have been left without electricity. With wind gusts reaching nearly 200 kph and heavy rainfall exceeding 250mm in the past 24 hours, the slow-moving typhoon has caused significant damage to infrastructure and property. Unfortunately, one fatality has been reported, and at least 25 people have been injured.

The impact of Typhoon Khanun has been intensified by its slow movement, making it more destructive as it remains in one area for a longer period. As a result, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) has advised nearly 700,000 people in Okinawa to evacuate. The storm is expected to continue moving northwest at a speed of 15 kph, increasing the potential for further damage.

The high winds have upended cars in parking lots and caused structural collapses, leading to injuries and loss of life. The local utility Okinawa Electric Power reports that about 34% of all covered houses are experiencing power outages, affecting approximately 210,000 households.

In addition to the power outages, the typhoon has disrupted communication services in some areas, with phone and internet connections being affected. As a result, mobile operators SoftBank Corp and KDDI have reported service disruptions.

The impact on transportation has been significant, with Naha Airport in Okinawa being closed for a second consecutive day. This has resulted in the cancellation of 951 flights and the suspension of 35 ferry lines. Japan Airlines and ANA have indicated the possibility of further flight cancellations over the next few days.

The prefectural government office, Japan Post’s post offices, and various supermarkets and stores in Okinawa have been shut down due to the storm. The local population and tourists alike have been greatly affected, as Okinawa is a popular tourist destination, particularly during the peak summer season.

Authorities have urged personnel at the U.S. forces’ installations, which are primarily based in Okinawa, to take all necessary precautions and ensure their safety during this tumultuous weather.

Typhoon Khanun’s arrival comes shortly after Typhoon Doksuri struck the region, causing significant damage to northern China and the Philippines. The successive typhoons have had a dire impact on the local communities and highlight the importance of preparedness and disaster management in these vulnerable areas.

As the recovery efforts begin in Okinawa, the focus will be on restoring power supply, repairing infrastructure, and ensuring the well-being of the affected population. The resilience and unity of the community will lead the way towards recovery and rebuilding after this devastating natural disaster.