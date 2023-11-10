Typhoon Khanun Threatens Japanese Islands Once Again with More Rain and Damages

As Typhoon Khanun continues its erratic path through the waters between China and Japan’s southwestern islands, it poses the threat of turning back towards the Japanese archipelago, bringing with it heavy rains and potential damages. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicts that the typhoon will slow down to almost stationary movement before taking a U-turn and heading eastwards on Friday.

This forecast indicates that China will largely be spared from the wrath of Typhoon Khanun. The country has already experienced devastating flooding and damages due to an earlier typhoon this week, particularly around the capital, Beijing.

With sustained surface winds of 162 kph (100 mph) and higher gusts, Typhoon Khanun, named after the Thai word for jackfruit, is expected to bring up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall to the Okinawa region by midday Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Unfortunately, the initial passage of the typhoon has already caused harm. In Okinawa, 41 people were injured, three of whom are in serious condition, as reported by the prefectural government. Tragically, a 90-year-old man was found under a collapsed garage in Ogimi village, with his death being investigated as a potential result of the typhoon’s high winds.

The storm has also caused significant disruptions to the power supply. Nearly 30% of homes in Okinawa, about 220,000 households, experienced power outages. Additionally, approximately 7,000 homes on Amami, an island located northeast of the Okinawan islands, were without power. Despite ongoing recovery efforts, many remained without power due to the challenging conditions posed by the storm. Hospitals that lost power were only able to accept emergency cases.

While wind warnings for the main Okinawa Island have been lifted, moderate winds and rain continue to affect the region. Public transit systems have resumed operations, and flights in and out of Naha Airport have gradually resumed as well, offering relief to stranded passengers who were stuck at the airport for days.

China and Taiwan are on high alert and taking necessary precautions in anticipation of Typhoon Khanun’s potential impact. Although the eye of the typhoon is expected to stay offshore as it turns eastwards, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau warns of winds exceeding 90 kph (56 mph) with an average radius of 100 kilometers (60 miles). China’s National Meteorological Center also predicts strong winds and rain along the region’s coast in the coming hours.

As Typhoon Khanun progresses, it is crucial for residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay vigilant and follow the guidance from weather authorities. Taking necessary precautions and staying informed about the storm’s trajectory can help mitigate potential damages and ensure the safety of individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a typhoon?

A: A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that forms over the western Pacific Ocean, commonly affecting Asian countries.

Q: What is the Japan Meteorological Agency?

A: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is the national weather forecasting agency of Japan, responsible for providing accurate and timely weather information, including typhoon forecasts.

Q: How is the intensity of a typhoon measured?

A: The intensity of a typhoon is measured using various factors, including sustained winds and central barometric pressure. Typhoons are categorized on a scale, such as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, to indicate their strength and potential impact.

