Typhoon Haikui to Strike Taiwan, Bringing Heavy Rainfall and Evacuations

Typhoon Haikui is projected to make landfall in Taiwan on Sunday afternoon near the southeastern city of Taitung, marking the first direct hit from a typhoon in four years. With a current westward movement of 9 kilometers per hour, Haikui is packing winds of 144 kph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

The expected impact of the typhoon includes heavy rainfall in eastern Taiwan, particularly in the mountainous region of Hualien county. The weather bureau has warned that the area could receive over 500mm of precipitation within the next 24 hours. Unfortunately, these intense downpours could lead to flash flooding and landslides.

In preparation for the typhoon, more than 2,800 residents have already been evacuated as of Sunday morning. Multiple counties and municipalities in southern and eastern Taiwan have suspended both school and work for the day, prioritizing the safety of their citizens. Even Yunlin county and the outlying Penghu county will halt activities from Sunday noon onwards.

The impact of Typhoon Haikui has also disrupted air travel, resulting in the cancellation of 222 domestic flights and 37 international flights departing from Taiwan. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for further updates or make alternate arrangements as necessary.

FAQ:

Q: What is a typhoon?

A: A typhoon is a large, rotating storm that forms over warm ocean waters. It is the same as a hurricane, but the term “typhoon” is used in the western Pacific Ocean region.

Q: What are the dangers associated with typhoons?

A: Typhoons can bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges, which can result in landslides, flash flooding, and structural damage. They pose a significant threat to coastal areas and can cause widespread disruption.

