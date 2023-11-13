The Impact of Typhoon Haikui: Taiwan Braces for Major Storm

Typhoon Haikui has left more than 40 people injured in Taiwan as it tore through the island, causing widespread destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate. This powerful storm, the first to directly hit Taiwan in four years, made landfall on Sunday, bringing with it torrential rain and winds of up to 200km/h (124 mph).

Although there have been no reports of deaths or major structural damage, the storm uprooted trees and sent debris flying, resulting in dozens of injuries. In a mountainous region, a falling tree struck a car, leaving two people hurt. Clean-up crews are now working tirelessly to restore services after 160,000 homes lost power during the storm.

Businesses, schools, and public services remain closed on the island, while domestic flights and ferry services have been canceled. The southern and eastern regions of Taiwan were hit the hardest, while the capital city of Taipei experienced heavy rainfall.

As Haikui weakens into a tropical storm, it is moving across the Taiwan Strait and heading towards China’s southern coast. It is expected to make landfall there on Monday night. The Chinese authorities have extended warnings from the previous Typhoon Saola to include Haikui, urging boats to seek shelter due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

This back-to-back onslaught of severe weather has prompted concerns about the heightened typhoon activity in the Western Pacific this season. With Haikui being the first major storm to directly hit Taiwan in four years, residents and authorities are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for any potential risks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that occurs in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. It is essentially a powerful storm system with sustained winds of at least 74 mph (119 km/h).

2. How does a typhoon form?

Typhoons form over warm ocean waters when the conditions are favorable, including warm surface temperatures, high moisture content in the air, and relatively low wind shear.

3. How often do typhoons occur in the Western Pacific?

Typhoons are more common in the Western Pacific than any other region, with an average of 20 typhoons forming each year.

4. How do authorities prepare for a typhoon?

Authorities take several measures to prepare for a typhoon, including the evacuation of at-risk areas, securing loose objects, reinforcing infrastructure, and issuing public warnings and advisories.

