Typhoon Haikui Makes Landfall in Taiwan, Prompting Evacuations and Precautions

Amidst torrential rain and strong winds, Typhoon Haikui made a direct hit on southeastern Taiwan on Sunday. This marks the first time in four years that Taiwan has been directly affected by a typhoon. As a result, domestic flights were canceled and approximately 4,000 individuals were evacuated from the affected areas.

The typhoon landed in the sparsely populated far southeastern region of Taiwan. Counties and cities in the area took immediate action by canceling classes and declaring a day off for workers. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a meeting with disaster management officials, urged the public to refrain from going out and advised against activities such as mountain climbing, coastal visits, fishing, and water sports.

While the impact of Haikui remains relatively minimal, there have been reports of a few incidents. In the eastern county of Hualien, two individuals sustained minor injuries when a tree fell on a truck. However, there have been no significant damages reported thus far. The capital city of Taipei experienced only sporadic rain showers during the typhoon’s presence.

Compared to Typhoon Saola, which recently wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, Haikui is a much weaker storm. Despite this, the Taiwanese government successfully conducted the evacuation of 3,729 people, primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the country. In addition to domestic flight cancellations, ferry services to neighboring islands were also temporarily suspended. However, international flights experienced less disruption, with only 41 cancellations reported by the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

Anticipating the potential impact and aftermath, the military has mobilized soldiers and equipment to assist with flood relief efforts and evacuation procedures. As Haikui’s trajectory is expected to take it through southern Taiwan and into the Taiwan Strait, attention is now turned towards China, which may face the storm next.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a typhoon?

A: A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that originates in the western Pacific Ocean.

Q: How are typhoons categorized?

A: Typhoons are categorized based on their maximum sustained wind speeds. The categories range from Typhoon 1 (weakest) to Super Typhoon (strongest).

Q: How often does Taiwan experience direct typhoon hits?

A: Direct hits from typhoons are relatively infrequent in Taiwan, with several years sometimes passing without one.

Q: What precautions should be taken during a typhoon?

A: During a typhoon, it is important to stay indoors, avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, and heed any evacuation orders or warnings from local authorities. It is also advised to secure loose objects and take necessary steps to protect oneself from strong winds and heavy rain.

Q: How are evacuation efforts carried out during a typhoon?

A: Evacuation efforts during a typhoon typically involve the coordination of local authorities, government agencies, and the military. Evacuees are guided to designated shelters or safer areas away from the storm’s path to ensure their safety.

Q: What regions are particularly vulnerable to typhoons in East Asia?

A: East Asian countries such as Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and parts of China are prone to typhoons due to their geographical location in the Pacific Ocean’s typhoon belt. These regions often experience typhoons during the late summer and early autumn months.

