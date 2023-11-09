Afghanistan Marks Second Anniversary of Taliban Takeover Amid Controversy

Afghanistan is set to commemorate the second anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of the country with a series of events, including a military parade and other celebrations. The Taliban government, known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, came into power on August 15, 2021, after the collapse of the US-backed government. However, their surge back to power has resulted in widespread concerns about women’s rights.

Flags of the Taliban fluttered across the capital as checkpoints prepared for the commemorative events. Since coming into power, the Taliban has imposed strict interpretations of Islam that have particularly affected women, leading the United Nations to dub it “gender apartheid”. The military parade, featuring military vehicles and weapons left behind by international forces, is set to take place in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

Other activities are planned in different parts of the country, including convoys in Herat and a celebration hosted by the education ministry in Kabul. Despite these events, the Taliban government is still not officially recognized by any other country, complicating engagement and negotiations with the international community. Women’s rights and the restrictions imposed by the Taliban remain a significant obstacle in aid and recognition discussions.

The controversy surrounding the Taliban’s rule has also attracted criticism from UN experts who question the promises of a softer rule this time around. They argue that the restrictions on education and other freedoms have been accelerated and systematic. Afghan women have expressed fear and despair over the loss of their rights, with some holding small demonstrations even amid tightened control.

While security has improved since the Taliban takeover, concerns remain. The Islamic State group poses a continuing threat, and tensions with Pakistan have risen due to increased attacks in border areas. The Taliban authorities have pledged not to allow Afghan territory to be used for staging attacks abroad, but this remains a point of contention.

As Afghanistan marks the second anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover, the nation finds itself at a crossroads. While some celebrate the end of fighting and improved security, others are concerned about the erosion of women’s rights and the economic and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country. The international community continues to grapple with how to engage with the Taliban government amidst these challenges.