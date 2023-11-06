Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule: A Struggle for Freedom and Survival

When Zahra reflects on her life prior to the summer of 2021, she can’t help but feel like it existed in another reality. As a student in Afghanistan, she had a vibrant social life and a sense of normalcy. But now, everything has changed.

Zahra, whose name has been altered for her safety, no longer rides bicycles, attends school, or even goes outside without covering her face. The friends she once had have fled the country, leaving her feeling isolated and anxious about an uncertain future.

The image she sees when she looks in the mirror is that of a different person, and it fills her with sadness for the past she once knew. Zahra is not alone in this struggle. Many Afghan women like her are experiencing the devastating consequences of life under Taliban rule.

The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan, coinciding with the United States’ withdrawal, marked the two-year anniversary of Kabul falling to the militant group. While the Taliban sees this as a day of honor and pride, Afghan women have a different perspective.

Under Taliban rule, women’s freedom has been quashed, and their lives have become increasingly repressive and brutal. Activists warn that the situation is only going to worsen as the world turns its attention away from Afghanistan, burdened by their own domestic issues and fatigued by the country’s long history of conflict.

Adding to the dire circumstances is the dwindling foreign aid that has left millions of Afghans battling drought, hunger, and illness. The United Nations’ human rights experts have expressed concern that the crisis in Afghanistan is escalating.

The struggle for women’s rights in the country has been dealt a severe blow. Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist, painfully points out that there is no longer any semblance of women’s freedom in Afghanistan.

As the world engages in dialogue and seeks solutions, it is crucial not to forget the plight of Afghan women. Their fight for freedom and survival continues amidst adversity, and their stories must be heard. Only through sustained attention and collective action can their rights be restored, and a brighter future be built for all Afghan citizens.