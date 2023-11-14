New Title: Unsettling Incident Leaves Two Injured in Jerusalem’s Historic District

An unsettling incident unfolded near Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in two individuals being injured, one of them seriously. Authorities report that the incident was a terror stabbing attack that occurred on a promenade just outside the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City.

The alleged perpetrator of the attack, a 17-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, brandished a cleaver as he carried out the assault. After the attack, the assailant attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly apprehended by officers following a brief pursuit.

Emergency medical services, the Magen David Adom ambulance service, relayed that a 56-year-old Israeli man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the upper body. Additionally, a 17-year-old tourist suffered a superficial stab wound to the abdomen. Thankfully, their injuries were not life-threatening. Another woman in her 50s received medical attention for acute anxiety.

Paramedics promptly transported the seriously wounded man to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in the capital, where his condition is now stable.

While graphic footage captured the shocking moment of the attack, it is important to exercise caution when viewing it due to its distressing nature.

Despite this incident, it is crucial to highlight that tensions have remained high in the region, with a series of Palestinian attacks occurring in both Israel and the West Bank. These attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of 27 civilians and three soldiers, as well as causing severe injuries to multiple others since the beginning of the year.

