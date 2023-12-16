Gaza Christians Under Attack as Israeli Military Enters Holy Family Parish

In a tragic incident that unfolded at the Holy Family Latin Parish in Gaza City, Israeli forces have unleashed gunfire on innocent civilians, including Christians seeking refuge within the compound. The conflict escalated overnight with intense bombardment in the vicinity, leading to numerous casualties reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Disturbingly, reports indicate that the Israeli snipers have not ceased their shooting during this ongoing assault.

According to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, two women, suspected to be a mother and daughter, were killed on Saturday afternoon. Shockingly, the daughter lost her life while valiantly attempting to save her elderly mother, who had already been struck by sniper fire. The devastating attack has also left several others wounded, with one person in critical condition.

The Israeli military has justified their relentless assault on the parish by claiming the presence of a rocket launcher within its premises. Although the Patriarchate has intervened, urging for an immediate halt to the aggression, the operation continues unabated. Israeli soldiers have reportedly entered the parish compound and positioned themselves in the parish square. From this vantage point, they relentlessly open fire on defenseless civilians seeking sanctuary within the building.

Understanding the Ongoing Violence

FAQ:

Q: What is the Holy Family Latin Parish?

A: The Holy Family Latin Parish is a Catholic church located in Gaza City that serves as a place of worship and sanctuary for Christians in the region.

Q: What is the conflict between Israel and Gaza?

A: The conflict between Israel and Gaza has a long and complex history, primarily rooted in political and territorial disputes. The ongoing violence involves a series of military actions, retaliations, and measures taken by both Israeli forces and Palestinian factions.

Q: What is the significance of the rocket launcher claim?

A: The Israeli military claims that the presence of a rocket launcher within the Holy Family Parish justified their attack. This allegation, if true, may suggest a potential threat posed to Israel’s security.

Q: What actions have been taken to stop the assault on the parish?

A: Despite the intervention of the Latin Patriarchate, urging for an end to the aggression, the Israeli military has not halted its operation at the Holy Family Parish.

Sources:

– Vatican News: [URL]

– Palestinian news agency Wafa: [URL]