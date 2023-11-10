Europe Facing Dual Wars: Ukraine and Middle East

Europe finds itself in a precarious position as it grapples with two conflicts simultaneously – the war in Ukraine and the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Despite their efforts to handle both crises, European leaders are facing difficulties in maintaining a unified stance on these issues, particularly when it comes to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict in the Middle East has overshadowed the situation in Ukraine, with European leaders focusing their attention on the battle for Gaza. This shift in focus has raised concerns about the EU’s foreign policy reach and its ability to effectively address both conflicts. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo acknowledged the impact of the Middle East conflict on Ukraine, stating that it has cast a shadow over the situation in the region.

The complexities of the conflicts have become evident in the diplomatic efforts to call for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. While some countries, led by acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, are pushing for a cessation of hostilities, others, including Germany, are hesitant due to concerns about impinging on Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas militants.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine in early 2022 had significant implications for European security and foreign policy. It led to unprecedented solidarity with Ukraine and the prospect of EU membership for Kyiv. However, unlike the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East has not generated the same level of unity among EU countries. Leaders are wary of domestic political divisions and potential repercussions such as militant attacks and protests.

The recent terrorist attacks in France and Belgium have further heightened concerns about security risks in Europe. These attacks have amplified the influence of far-right parties in the upcoming European elections. The far-right party Vlaams Belang in Belgium is already gaining support by capitalizing on the nation’s security lapses.

Managing both conflicts simultaneously poses significant challenges for the EU. The attention and financial resources of the EU will be divided between Ukraine and Gaza, potentially overshadowing Ukraine’s needs and making it harder for the EU to provide substantial assistance to Kyiv. A fresh debate on funding the bloc’s defense industry is expected to emerge from the summit, with discussions on the expansion of the European Peace Facility.

Despite the distractions caused by the Middle East conflict, Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in the EU, such as Poland and the Baltics, are urging their Western European counterparts not to lose sight of the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. They emphasize that Ukraine remains a priority for Europe, given its proximity to the EU and the magnitude of the conflict.

However, the EU’s handling of the Middle East conflict has already undermined its position in the eyes of developing countries and the Islamic world. The perception of the EU’s excessively pro-Israeli stance and double standards has eroded its moral authority. This, in turn, hampers the EU’s ability to build consensus and support for Ukraine in international forums.

In addition to the moral authority issue, the EU’s discord and disagreements over how to handle the Israel-Hamas war have further damaged its foreign policy ambitions. The EU’s initial response to the crisis was marked by conflicting statements, with one European commissioner announcing a unilateral suspension of EU development aid to the Palestinians, only to be clarified later by the Commission. This lack of coherence undermines the EU’s credibility in addressing complex conflicts effectively.

In conclusion, Europe finds itself navigating through two simultaneous conflicts – the war in Ukraine and the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Both conflicts present significant challenges for European leaders, testing the EU’s foreign policy reach and its ability to maintain unity. While the Middle East conflict has dominated the agenda, it is crucial for EU leaders not to overlook the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Balancing these competing priorities is a formidable task for Europe, requiring strategic decision-making and coherent diplomatic efforts.

