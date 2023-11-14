Hostages Freed by Hamas as War with Israel Enters Third Week

In a significant development, two United States hostages, a mother, and a daughter, have been released by Hamas, the Palestinian political and military organization. The hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, were held captive for an undisclosed period of time before their release. This news was confirmed by diplomatic sources on Friday.

The exact details regarding their release are not currently available. However, it has been reported that the pair are currently with the Red Cross, as revealed by “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. This release comes as a relief for the Raanan family and the wider community anxiously awaiting news of their safety.

The hostage situation arose in the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with the conflict entering its third week. The Gaza Strip, under the control of Hamas, was the epicenter of a brutal terror attack that initially sparked the war.

Judith and Natalie Raanan were visiting family in Nahal Oz, a community near the Gaza border in Israel when they were taken captive. The kibbutz they were staying in fell victim to an attack carried out by Hamas. During the attack, Natalie Raanan reached out to her family, assuring them of their safety and mentioning the bombing of their sleeping quarters.

Israel’s military has accused Hamas of taking over 200 people hostage, heightening concerns and intensifying efforts to secure their release. While Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza have continued, there has been a temporary pause in the early afternoon on Friday, leaving some Palestinians in the region surprised and hopeful for a ceasefire.

As the situation unfolds, CBS News will be airing a one-hour special titled "Israel-Hamas War: The World on Edge" to provide in-depth coverage and analysis of the ongoing conflict.

