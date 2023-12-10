New Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank Lead to Tragic Deaths and Detentions

Israeli military forces have conducted a series of raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers and the detention of 15 Palestinians. The raids, which began overnight and continued into Saturday, took place in several towns and cities including Jenin, Qalqilya, Nablus, Jericho, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron. The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported the detentions, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths.

One teenager was killed in Dura, in the south of Hebron, while the other was shot dead in the West Bank town of Azzun of Qalqilya. Additionally, a 25-year-old Palestinian who was wounded during the raid in Dura died later on Saturday. The Ministry of Health stated that this brings the total number of deaths in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to at least 273.

The situation in the region remains tense, with heavy fighting continuing in the Gaza Strip. This recent wave of raids follows the United States’ veto of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the United Nations Security Council. Despite the temporary pause in hostilities, Israeli forces have been conducting daily raids in the West Bank. Palestinians claim that these actions may lead to the re-arrest of prisoners who were previously released as part of a truce agreement with Hamas.

To shed light on the escalating situation, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reported from Ramallah that Israeli forces have been carrying out raids on a daily basis in various Palestinian towns and cities in the occupied West Bank. The number of Palestinian arrests has been increasing every day, with reports of detainees being beaten during their captivity.

As the conflict persists, questions arise about the toll being taken on the civilian population. The ongoing bombardment in Gaza has led to widespread displacement and severe shortages of food, fuel, water, and medicine. The situation in the southern city of Rafah, near the Egyptian border, has become especially dire. Displaced Palestinians who have sought refuge there are now faced with starvation due to the lack of basic supplies. The destruction and scarcity of resources have made rescue efforts difficult, as described by Al Jazeera colleague Hani Mahmoud.

In response to the rising death toll of medical workers in Gaza, a draft resolution has been submitted by more than a dozen member states of the World Health Organization. The resolution calls on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law to protect medical and humanitarian workers, as well as hospitals and medical facilities.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is clear that the toll on human lives and basic necessities is devastating. The urgent need for a sustainable solution has never been more apparent.

