Tragic Incident in Brussels Leaves Two Swedish Nationals Fatally Shot

A shocking incident has occurred in the city of Brussels, according to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. Two individuals of Swedish nationality have been tragically shot dead. While authorities have not released specific details about the victims or the motive behind this horrific incident, it is believed that they may have been soccer supporters.

The shooting took place near the center of Brussels, not far from where Belgium and Sweden were scheduled to face each other in a Euro 2024 qualifying match later that evening. The local police have confirmed the deaths but have refrained from providing further information at this time. Brussels prosecutors, who are now handling the case, have also chosen not to disclose any details regarding the victims or a possible motive.

Video footage captured by Het Laatste Nieuws showcases a man in an orange jacket riding a scooter at a street intersection. The gunman is seen firing a total of seven shots: two initially, followed by three more, then two additional shots, and finally, one last shot. After this disturbing act, the shooter swiftly left the scene, only to return momentarily and fire one more round before ultimately fleeing.

While the authorities continue their investigation, the motive behind this tragedy remains unknown. One witness allegedly claimed that before the shots were fired, they heard the assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar”. However, it is essential to exercise caution in drawing conclusions until more substantial information is provided.

This unfortunate incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of maintaining harmony and peace within our communities. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence.

FAQ

1. Are the victims of the shooting identified?

The victims’ identities have not been released by the authorities at this time.

2. Has the motive behind the shooting been determined?

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities are actively investigating the incident.

3. Is there a connection between the shooting and the soccer match between Belgium and Sweden?

While it is believed that the victims may have been soccer supporters, there is no confirmation of any direct connection between the shooting and the match at this point.

4. What are the authorities doing to apprehend the shooter?

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to identify and locate the shooter responsible for this tragic act.

Sources:

– [Het Laatste Nieuws](https://www.hln.be/) (Dutch news website)