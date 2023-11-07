First Ships Sail Through “Humanitarian Corridor” to Ukrainian Ports

In a significant development, the first cargo vessels have embarked on a journey through a temporary corridor to reach Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. This move comes after Ukraine declared a “humanitarian corridor” to address the issue of ships being trapped in its ports since the start of the war in February 2022, coupled with Russia’s abandonment of a grain export deal.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that two bulk carriers, named “Resilient Africa” and “Aroyat,” are making their way through the Black Sea to load nearly 20,000 tons of wheat for African and Asian markets. The vessels will dock at Ukrainian ports, using the newly established corridor that runs along the western coast of the Black Sea near Romania and Bulgaria.

This development holds immense significance for Ukraine, a leading global food producer and exporter, as it aspires to utilize the corridor for its food exports as well. This marks a critical test for Ukraine as it strives to reopen shipping lanes, given Russia’s attempts to reimpose a de facto blockade and the frequent attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure.

The resumption of trade through the humanitarian corridor is an encouraging step towards stabilizing global food markets. While the United Nations (UN) is not directly involved in the movement of these vessels, a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed support for these efforts and emphasized the importance of facilitating exports for agricultural products from both Ukraine and Russia.

This development stems from an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to address the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both Ukraine and Russia are major players in the global grain export market. However, tensions between the two countries continue to escalate, with recent attacks by Ukraine on Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet in and around the Crimean peninsula.

In conclusion, the successful passage of the first ships through the “humanitarian corridor” to Ukrainian ports highlights the determination of Ukraine to overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict. This development not only allows for the loading of grain for African and Asian markets but also underscores the significance of maintaining normal trade to ensure the stability of global food markets.